Alcorn McBride Touch for iOS with iBeacons

Now iOS devices can react automatically to locations throughout a facility using Alcorn McBride’s Touch for iOS and Apple’s new iBeacons. Maintenance and Operations personnel equipped with an iPad or other iOS device will be presented with an automatically selected user interface, depending upon where they are. Alcorn McBride will be showing Touch for iOS with iBeacons at InfoComm14 where the company will occupy booth # N427 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 18-20.

iBeacons allow any iOS device such as an iPad running Alcorn McBride’s Touch user interface to react automatically to their location within any facility. For example, diagnostic screens can appear automatically as maintenance personnel move from one piece of equipment to another. Or a museum docent conducting a guided tour can be presented with screen tailored to their needs as they approach each exhibit.

iBeacons are tiny devices that require no external power source and can be located anywhere throughout a facility. Alcorn McBride’s touch software makes it easy to configure what screens appear when near each iBeacon.

Touch for iOS allows users to create beautiful graphical interfaces to control an entire facility by communicating wirelessly with Alcorn McBride show controllers such as the V16 Pro, V4 Pro or V-Core.

Touch for iOS is available in the Apple App store for $10. iBeacons are available from a variety of sources, and cost about $35 each.