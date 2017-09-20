Alcorn McBride Promotes Scott Harkless to Chief Innovation Officer

Alcorn McBride, manufacturer of show control, audio, and video equipment for the themed entertainment industry, has promoted Scott Harkless to chief innovation officer.

Harkless considers himself “first and foremost an engineer. I love to create cool things, and then I love to break them and make them better,” he said. “I appreciate the challenge of making things that are not only functional but also elegant and intuitive enough for anyone to use.”

Scott Harkless

As chief innovation officer, Harkless works closely with clients to determine their biggest areas of need and combines efforts with a team of engineers to come up with creative solutions. He draws upon his experience in product development, system commissioning, client training, marketing, and sales to help products to exceed client expectations and offer value to the entire industry.

Harkless has been highly involved in the themed entertainment industry for more than 16 years. With his aptitudes in electronic design and creative problem solving, he has played a key role in creating the products used in many popular attractions. His mastery of a diverse skill set makes him a valuable asset both in the field and in the conference room.

He spent three years as an electronic technician and engineering associate with COSI (Center of Science & Industry) and COSI Studio in Columbus, OH before joining Alcorn McBride as an engineer 15 years ago.

“Scott’s new title reflects his passion for working with customers to develop what they’ll need in the future as well as ensure that current products have the features they require,” said company founder Steve Alcorn. “Scott will continue to have a lot of responsibility for coordinating sales and support staff, but he’ll be spending more time on his true love of conceiving new products that conform to customers’ needs.”