Mike Detmer Business Solutions Launches

Mike Detmer Business Solutions, a strategic planning and business optimization organization, has launched its services tailored specifically for manufacturers, distributors, and dealers in the technology integration and consumer electronics spaces.

Employing techniques that inspire cross-functional teams, drive innovation, shape organizational culture, and enable sales and marketing professionals to exceed their goals, Mike Detmer Business Solutions provides clients with easy-to-use business know-how modules that inspire strategic leaders to hone their competitive advantages and enable functional managers to better execute key duties within their respective areas.

Mike "Sparky" Detmer

“After serving at the executive level and in sales and marketing roles for some of the best brands, I’m excited to provide manufacturers, distributors, and dealers with business solutions that align their business systems to accomplish set strategic initiatives,” said Mike “Sparky” Detmer, President. “Mike Detmer Business Solutions scalable business know-how modules employ proven processes to better equip companies in creating value for their customers while enhancing their brand’s position in the market,” Detmer added.

Mike Detmer Business Solutions services encompass an array of easy-to-use modules that are tailored to each company’s specific needs. Detmer’s business optimization services include proven processes for business planning, sales force optimization and training, marketing coordination and budgeting, product management and portfolio planning, and demand planning and coordination. Clients utilizing Mike Detmer Business Solutions modules realize greater alignment between their strategic goals and functional execution in ways that are easy to follow, repeatable, and scalable to virtually any business size.

Information about Mike Detmer Business Solutions is available atwww.mikedetmer.comor by calling 305-798-8510.