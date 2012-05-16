Bob King to Manage XL Video’s West Coast Operations

XL Video has announced that Mr. Robert King has been hired for the newly created position of Director of Operations for the LA office. Mr. King is a respected industry veteran who has worked in key technical and management positions over a 30-year career in Live Events.



“Every role I have played in the industry has prepared me for this opportunity,” King said. “XL Video does the kinds of events we all wish we could be a part of. My goal is to make sure that our operation in the LA office delivers best in class support while being a great place to work.”

Mr. King is currently relocating to Southern California and will begin work on May 21, 2012.

Mr. Greg Gardner, COO of XL Video US explained that Mr. King’s hiring is part of an overall restructuring of U.S. operations to better support its three primary business groups: Touring, Exhibitions, and Events. Mr. Gardner added, “Hiring Bob is another milestone in the restructuring of US operations to better serve our core clients. Bob’s Southern charm and can-do attitude represent exactly the kind of partner we want to be.”

In March 2011, the European investment company Gimv invested 19 million Euros in XL Video with intentions to grow XL worldwide. Mr. Gardner added, “With the support of our new financial partner Gimv, XL Video US is adding new product and reaching out to new markets. Bob King will be instrumental in building a world-class operation to support this growth.”