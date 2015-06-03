Alcons Shows The Fruit Of Its Technology At InfoComm 2015

- Dutch audio innovator Alcons Audio will be showing its latest pro-ribbon sound systems at InfoComm 2015, which takes place at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida from 17th - 19th June.
- Alcons is exhibiting on Booth 779, as well as hosting off-site demonstrations during the show of the company’s latest audio innovations, based around its patented Pro-Ribbon technology and the ongoing pursuit of audio perfection.
- Highlights of the show will be two new pro-ribbon line-array systems, which are making their US trade show debuts.
- The LR28 larger-format line-array is the result of five years development, with the last two years dedicated to beta testing for the ‘proof of concept’. Together with continued extensive R&D, which has led to another two patents pending in addition to the existing four, user-input from the world’s top engineers has produced the LR28’s final design. This flagship system marks an important advance for the company within the concert touring and large-scale installation market, featuring the unique 14-inch extreme-power pro-ribbon transducer.
- Also in the spotlight on the Alcons booth will be the new LR16.2 smaller format line-array system. With this new system Alcons brings the symmetrical acoustic layout from the LR28 to the smaller formats, with three-way component configuration and a very precise pattern control in both the horizontal and vertical plane.
- Loaded with Alcons’ multiple-patented RBN proprietary pro-ribbon transducers, with unmatched flat SPL up to 20 kHz, these new pro-ribbon line-arrays set new benchmarks for throw, projection control, and non-distorted linear sound response in their respective categories.
- Also on show at InfoComm will be the long awaited remote control for the Sentinel amplified loudspeaker controllers. ALControl is Alcons’ proprietary ALC control software protocol, to control and monitor multiples of Sentinels. Controlling functions such as grouping, overlay control of equalization, delay, as well as real-time monitoring and auto-discovery, ALControl can be run from both Macintosh and PC platforms.
- During the off-site demonstrations, all four acoustic formats of Alcons products can be experienced - the V-series point-source monitor, the Q-series line source column, L-series line arrays and R-series point source array. All powered and processed by the Sentinel, quad-channel amplified loudspeaker controllers.
- Those wanting to attend should register their interest at the Alcons booth, or before the show on info@alconsaudio.us.