DPAA Opens Board to Suppliers

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) announced that it has amended its bylaws to allow suppliers to serve on its board of directors alongside network operators. Up to four new seats on the board will be open to suppliers to the digital place-based media industry.

In other action, the DPAA board added two new members: Michael Maas, CEO of AMI Entertainment, and Ahmad Ouri, CEO of Premiere Retail Networks. Mike DiFranza, president of Captivate Network, was reelected chairman of the board.

Other DPAA board members are Michael Bush, CEO, NTN Buzztime; Susan Danaher, President & CEO, DPAA; F. de Gaspe Beaubien, CEO, Zoom Media; Jim Harris, CEO, Wall Street Journal Office Network; Garry McGuire, CEO, RMG Networks; Dominick Porco, CEO, Adspace Networks; and Charles Richardson, SVP CARE Media.

Danaher said, “We look forward to adding industry suppliers to our board as it will broaden our base of expertise and lead to more robust discussions on issues of interest to all parties in the digital place-based media landscape.”