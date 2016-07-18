AJA Shipping FS4 Frame Synchronizer and Converter

The FS4 frame sync and converter from AJA Video Systems

The What: AJA Video Systems is now shipping the FS4 frame sync and converter supporting 4K, UltraHD, 2K, HD, and SD workflows.

The What Else: FS4 feature highlights include support for two modes: four independent channels of 2K/HD/SD or single-channel 4K/Ultra HD frame sync and conversion; and 4K/Ultra HD/2K/HD/SD video processing and up, down, and cross-conversion. A full range of I/O options for 4K/Ultra HD include Quad 1.5G; Dual 3G; and Quad 3G, 6G, and 12G over a range of SDI and optional fiber choices. It features SMPTE 2SI I/O support for broad compatibility with 4K/Ultra HD devices, and four-channel 2K/HD/SD video processing and conversion; 4K/Ultra HD/2K/HD/SD up, down, cross-conversion; SD/SD aspect ratio conversion; and HD/HD cross-conversion (720p/1080i). Its 1RU frame offers space, power, and cost efficiencies for broadcast trucks, post production, or broadcast settings.

Its audio I/O processing features a 272-by-208 matrix of audio possibilities. FS4 offers support for a flexible range of audio feeds from discrete AES to MADI and embedded SDI audio, with each audio input offering sample-rate conversion. It has been engineered for simple operation, with a redesigned menu structure and quick access to features via front-panel buttons, as well as a web-based UI offering control over a LAN or across the web.

FS4 is available today through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $4,995.00.

The Bottom Line: Encased in a sleek 1RU chassis, FS4 provides incredible flexibility for broadcast and pro AV professionals with a single-channel mode for 4K/Ultra HD video processing and up, down, and cross-conversion to/from 2K/HD/SD, as well as a four-channel mode for multi-channel density that enables four 2K/HD/SD channels of simultaneous conversion and processing.