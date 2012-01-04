CCS Mid-Atlantic Adds Sales Reps

CCS Mid-Atlantic has added John Moore and Diana Wyker as a sales representatives.

Wyker and Moore will focus on audio-visual sales in the corporate, education and government sectors.

Moore brings more than 15 years of sales experience to the CCS team. He most recently served as a senior channel account manager for Sunset Learning Institute, a certified partner of Cisco Systems. Moore has extensive experience working with audio-visual technology, including expertise in technology systems troubleshooting and configuration. Moore will be working to expand CCS' business in the District of Columbia area.

Wyker has more than 15 years of sales experience with a focus on technology equipment. She most recently served as a sales associate at Akibia selling IT solutions software. Wyker's sales skills consistently made her a top performing associate with a great client rapport. The addition of Wyker will allow CCS Mid-Atlantic to better serve customers in Virginia.

"We are very pleased to have John and Diana join our CCS team," said Jean Meares, president and co-owner of CCS Mid-Atlantic. "They will both be valuable assets for expanding our business."