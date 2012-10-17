Sextant Group Awarded 'Best Places to Work' for Sixth Year

For the fourth time in the last 6 years, national independent consultants The Sextant Group has been honored by American Business Journals as one of Western Pennsylvania's "Best Places to Work."

The recognition will be announced on Wednesday, October 17, at an awards ceremony in Pittsburgh attended by over 500 CEOs, HR Directors and other executives from local companies.

Since 1995, architects across the country and in Canada — and their clients in business, education, healthcare and government — have turned to The Sextant Group for independent technology consulting and design in Audiovisual and Information Technologies, Security, Acoustics and Architectural Lighting, for projects that include higher education, health care, corporate, performing arts, broadcast/studios and sports facilities.

"Considering the remarkable growth the firm has undergone in the last year — opening new offices in San Francisco and Columbus, and significantly expanding personnel — I am totally delighted," said Mark Valenti, president and CEO of The Sextant Group. "It is an honor to be recognized. We attribute our success to the caliber of our staff. It is our people who have created the culture and environment I'm so proud of, and for which we've been recognized."

The firm has added 16 new people in the last year, and 11 more in the previous 12 months. The company is currently at 63 total employees — a 70 percent growth over the last 24 months. In 2011, the firm opened a San Francisco office, and Columbus OH in 2012. Also this year the firm moved into a new corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh virtually double the size of the previous facility.

The Sextant Group is headquartered in Pittsburgh PA, with offices in Atlanta, Columbus, New York, Omaha, Phoenix, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, and Washington DC.