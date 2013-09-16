Dior Installs BrightSign Players in 13 Counters

- International luxury brand Dior is using BrightSign players to drive video walls in 13 stores and concessions in Europe and Asia. The installation was conceived and is managed by Digitalli, a media content agency.
- Dior stores and concessions in France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, China and Japan feature two or more video walls with 2-5 synchronized screens driven by BrightSign players. Dior commissioned Digitalli to provide synchronized video content to run on all of the screens worldwide. Bertrand Degien, Technical Director, recommended BrightSign players for the new Points of Sale (POS) they installed. BrightSign solid-state players are the playback platform of choice for Digitalli at new stores around the world based on their image quality and reliability.
- The Dior installation is challenging in two ways. Installations in Dior stores and concessions worldwide are carried out by local AV integrators and as a result the format of the screens isn’t completely standard. Secondly, the Internet connection in some stores cannot be used to upload content due to security restrictions.
- The BrightSign solid-state players are robust, easy to use and provide great quality Full HD playback,” said Bertrand Degien. “We provide over 30 different videos per month to be played in-synch on the BrightSign players on two different walls in each store worldwide. Though with some stores we are able to access the players directly through the BrightSign Network, for most we have to send SD cards with the content which are handled by the store staff. Due to the simplicity of the BrightSign players, this has caused no issue even though we are working with staff around the world speaking multiple different languages. In addition, BrightAuthor software makes it easy to synchronize the content across all of the screens in each store. The software also allows us to edit the movie to work with the specific screens in each store.”
- Pierre Gillet, Vice President, European Sales for BrightSign said, “The use of BrightSign players by a premium brand like Dior in 13 stores around the world demonstrates that our players stand comparison with more costly solutions in terms of playback quality. The Dior installation is demanding as the screens are located all over the world, so the reliability of BrightSign players was a key factor in Digitalli’s choice for these counters.”
