AES Honors QSC's Bob Lee

Bob Lee, QSC's technical communications developer and a respected industry veteran, was honored at the 137th Convention of the Audio Engineering Society with the prestigious AES Fellowship Award. The Fellowship Award is given to an AES member who has rendered conspicuous service, or is recognized to have made a valuable contribution to the advancement in or dissemination of knowledge of audio engineering or in the promotion of its application in practice.

Bob Lee

“I am honored to be recognized and humbled to be included with such a prestigious group of audio professionals,” Lee said. “My work with AES is fueled by my passion for audio and my desire to help advance and promote audio education, and I appreciate the acknowledgement by my industry colleagues.”

Specifically, Lee was recognized for his contributions to the development of the AES, serving in different roles within the organization, including secretary and member of the executive committee.

A long time AES member, Lee joined the New York section in 1988 and upon relocating to Southern California in 1997 joined the Los Angeles section. Lee currently serves on the executive committee of the Los Angeles section and was a key member of the planning committee for the recently concluded 137th AES Convention serving as the chair for the tutorials and master class sessions. Lee had also previously served five years on the section committee, including two terms as section chairman, and was on the AES Board of Governors for six years: two years as vice president for the Western US and Canada and four years as secretary.