Mitsubishi Ships Wide Screen Data Wall Cubes

Irvine, CA--Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. is shipping three new widescreen DLP cubes in its Seventy Series line of video wall products.

These displays incorporate Mitsubishi's most advanced technologies, providing automated features that boost image quality and color balance, extend the life of the LED engine under certain operating conditions, and improve overall usability.

The new widescreen product line is available in three sizes and two resolutions:

· 62-inch diagonal with WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) resolution (VS-62WE/F70U)

· 70-inch diagonal with full HD 1080P (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) resolution (VS-70HE/F70U)

· 72-inch diagonal with WUXGA resolution (VS-72WE/F70U)

All models are available in either front- or rear-service configurations, depending on the customer's installation environment.

"There is a lot of interest in our new widescreen displays and our dealers have been waiting for inventory," said Matt Krstulja, director of sales, Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. "I'm glad to announce that we are currently shipping and ready for new orders."

The various screen sizes were carefully selected to allow system integrators to configure systems with maximum surface area and pixel density.The new widescreen cubes offer integrators flexible display solutions in 16:9 or 16:10 aspect ratio formats, capitalizing on the total display area.

The wide-aspect ratio Seventy Series cubes take advantage of Mitsubishi's VS-WE75U LED projection engine that is designed to operate in native WUXGA resolution. This new LED engine and Mitsubishi's LED power driver allow for three power modes: bright, normal and ECO. ECO mode provides optimal power consumption and helps to increase the lifetime of the LED.