Advances in Interactive Direct View LED

Featured Speaker Steve Seminario

User demand has pushed the rise of touch solutions for fine pitch direct view LED. What are the applications that drive it? What are some of the key considerations when considering a touch solution for an LED video wall? What are the pros and cons of various touch surfaces, including the newest "Pliable LED Touch Surface" material? What are the considerations for sales, installation and service? Join us as we answer these and other questions about the latest trend in direct view LED technology.

Click here to view the webinar on-demand now.