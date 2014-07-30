Advanced to Move to Larger HQ in Ontario

Next month Advanced will move to a new 25,000 square-foot corporate headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario. According to Advanced co-president David Weatherhead, the move will strengthen the company’s ability to meet the expanding needs of its corporate, government, and K12 education customers while allowing it to showcase the latest innovations from its manufacturing partners in a dedicated executive briefing center.

“Advanced has designed and installed state-of-the-art AV solutions in every imaginable commercial environment, including corporate offices, television studios, educational facilities, and government offices. We continue to offer the absolute best in terms of innovative technology and services, and our new headquarters and executive briefing center will help our customers to see the latest technologies first-hand," Weatherhead said.

Advanced is the only Canadian systems integration company to be included on Systems Contracter News' top 50 systems integrators in the United States and Canada lists in 2012 and 2013.

The new headquarters is over 25% larger than its current facility and will provide the company with more office space, warehouse space, a larger showroom, the executive briefing center, and training area. The new headquarters will also feature a dedicated customer support center with a built-in video wall that tracks key customer support statistics, expanded AV and collaboration technology demonstration zones, and, of course, a larger array of the latest technology solutions from Advanced’s leading partners that include Crestron, Delta Displays, Extron, Hitachi, NEC, Polycom, Prysm, and SMART.

Over the last two years the company has designed and installed a number of leading edge systems solutions, including ones for GE’s Grid IQ Global Innovation Center, CTV/Bell Media, Toronto Transit Control Center, Air Canada’s Systems Operations Control Center, and TSN SportsCentre.

“Our ability to continue to design and install award-winning solutions for major companies like these will ensure our continued growth in the future,” co-president Mark Mulford emphasized.