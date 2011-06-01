Visionary Solutions Enhances AVN Series

Carpinteria, CA--Visionary Solutions has revealed its enhanced AVN series IPTV encoders, which feature a new order fulfillment scheme for new product modules.

This new offer from Visionary Solutions enables the customization of the company's established AVN series encoders, providing greater flexibility and cost-effectiveness for IP streaming applications, according to the company.

"One of the most valuable propositions that we offer our customers is the flexibility of choice," said Will Bakewell, president of Visionary Solutions. "Our best-of-breed encoding solutions come with options that empower integrators to buy the exact product modules they require. Other encoding solutions are frequently sold 'off the shelf,' with preconfigured feature sets. With these new enhancements, customers can choose solutions fit for a particular project and never have to pay for performance beyond what the project requires."