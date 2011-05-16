Da-Lite Develops High Contrast High Power Surface

The High Contrast High Power material is available immediately on Da-Lite’s electric, manual and fixed frame screen lines.Warsaw, IN--Da-Lite has developed a high contrast version of its popular High Power screen surface.
- The new High Contrast High Power material provides high gain along with contrast enhancement due to its grey base and highly reflective top surface. The result is a screen surface with moderate viewing angles and the ability to reflect light back towards the source. The surface is designed for environments with a moderate amount of ambient light and a projector which is placed on a table top or in the same horizontal viewing plane as the audience.
- High Contrast High Power is a washable surface with a gain of 2.4 and a 20 degree viewing half angle. The material is available immediately on Da-Lite’s electric, manual and fixed frame screen lines.