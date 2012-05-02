IAVI and JVC Form Distribution Partnership

Fort Lauderdale, FL--IAVI has announced a new distribution partnership with JVC Professional Products Company effective April, 2012.

JVC Pro, a division of JVC Americas Corp., is a developer and manufacturer of advanced audio and video equipment.

IAVI now represents the entire range of JVC’s projectors and lamps, featuring the Reference Series projectors designed for custom integration. This new line includes the DLA-RS65U, DLA-RS55U, DLA-RS45U, among others. In addition to this IAVI will also stock all replacement lamps and related accessories.

"JVC Professional is an exceptional quality brand name and we are excited to add JVC to our offering of exceptional manufacturers’ products," said Bill Woodard, VP of purchasing and marketing, IAVI. "Our experienced sales staff pledges to provide expert product knowledge to our existing and prospective customers, and assisting them in choosing the very best JVC has to offer. We look forward to a successful and profitable partnership for many years to come."