ADI Launches New Website for Canada and Puerto Rico

ADI has launched new websites in Canada and Puerto Rico to help dealers access the products they need, and easily shop and order online at ADI. The new full featured sites offer a friendly user interface and improved navigation so visitors can find the latest information on products, support, services, branch locations, training opportunities, and more.

The redesigned Canada and Puerto Rico sites follow a similar platform as ADI’s U.S. e-commerce site. The improved sites offer product information for more than 100,000 SKUs, and pack a number of powerful features including search filters and sort capabilities, product comparisons, pricing, inventory, delivery options, and complete account management. Dealers can shop by product, shop by brand, check out sales and clearance items, take advantage of online specials, explore support and services, learn out about local trainings and branch events, view monthly sales promotion flyers, access product catalogs, and more.

In a safe and secure environment, registered users are able to access and manage their accounts online. Users can find products in stock online, and order for pick up in branch or have it shipped for delivery. The sites also offer a unique set of resources to help dealers easily place orders online including frequently purchased products, standardized kits, express ordering for fast online purchases, and customized order lists to save order history for quick and easy purchase in the future.

“At ADI, we are committed to helping our customers succeed, and we continue to look for ways to help them win new business and remain profitable,” said Michael Flink, president of ADI Americas. “We understand how valuable time is, and through these innovative websites dealers can quickly access and order all the products they need to build complete systems.”

The ADI Canada site is available in English here and French here, and the ADI Puerto Rico site here. To sign up for an online ADI account, dealers can click on the website registration link on the upper right corner of the homepage.