VUE Audiotechnik Completes U.S. Rep Network

VUE Audiotechnik has completed its U.S. representative network with the appointment of seven additional firms covering the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast regions.
This news comes just two weeks after the company announced the appointment of three firms covering the western U.S..
Launched in March, VUE Audiotechnik has gained momentum thanks in part to a nation-wide demo tour that kicked off in early August, the company says. Incorporating the complete VUE Audiotechnik loudspeaker lineup, the VUE demo tour has touched down in more than 20 cities to date, generating interest and resulting in a recently announced extension of the tour through the end of October.
"I'm extremely excited to be joining such a dynamic, up-and-coming brand," said Larry Meyer of Meyer Marketing, whose first official duty was to support the VUE demo tour as it passed through Florida earlier this month. "I've been doing this for a very long time, and I can't recall when a company has generated so much attention, and a product line has been so well received."
Meyer Marketing, Pro Media Marketing, PixAural, Inc., Marketing Concepts, NFS Communications, D. Dalzell & Company, and Lienau AV Associates, Inc. join three previously announced firms to complete VUE's U.S. representation. Each firm can be reached in its respective territory via the contact information provided below, or by visiting the rep contact page on the VUE's website.
VUE's U.S. Rep Network Includes:
Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio & Western Pennsylvania
Pro Media Marketing
Office: (734) 741-0800 * Email: donn@promediamarketing.com
Marketing Concepts
Office: (972) 421-4210 * www.mar-con.com
Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina
PixAural, Inc.
Office: (615) 584-8634 * Email: info@meyermarketing.com
Florida
Meyer Marketing, Inc.
Office: 561-795-0808 or 800-FL-AUDIO
Email: info@meyermarketing.com
Metro New York
NFS Communications Inc. / Paul Friedman
Office: (914) 772-2167 * www.nfscom.com
Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island
D. Dalzell & Company
Office: (401) 861-3218 * Email: liveaudio@mac.com
Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and southern New Jersey
Lienau AV Associates, Inc.
Office: (401) 995-6011 * Email: eric@LienauAV.com
Previously Announced Firms Covering the Western U.S. Include:
The SG Group - California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii
H.C. Garrison Company - Washington, Oregon, Northwest Idaho, Western Montana
Warman Marketing - Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Southeast Idao, Eastern Montana
Visit vueaudio.com/about/sales-reps for more detailed information.