VUE Audiotechnik Completes U.S. Rep Network

VUE Audiotechnik has completed its U.S. representative network with the appointment of seven additional firms covering the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast regions.

This news comes just two weeks after the company announced the appointment of three firms covering the western U.S..

Launched in March, VUE Audiotechnik has gained momentum thanks in part to a nation-wide demo tour that kicked off in early August, the company says. Incorporating the complete VUE Audiotechnik loudspeaker lineup, the VUE demo tour has touched down in more than 20 cities to date, generating interest and resulting in a recently announced extension of the tour through the end of October.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining such a dynamic, up-and-coming brand," said Larry Meyer of Meyer Marketing, whose first official duty was to support the VUE demo tour as it passed through Florida earlier this month. "I've been doing this for a very long time, and I can't recall when a company has generated so much attention, and a product line has been so well received."

Meyer Marketing, Pro Media Marketing, PixAural, Inc., Marketing Concepts, NFS Communications, D. Dalzell & Company, and Lienau AV Associates, Inc. join three previously announced firms to complete VUE's U.S. representation. Each firm can be reached in its respective territory via the contact information provided below, or by visiting the rep contact page on the VUE's website.

VUE's U.S. Rep Network Includes:

Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio & Western Pennsylvania

Pro Media Marketing

Office: (734) 741-0800 * Email: donn@promediamarketing.com

Marketing Concepts

Office: (972) 421-4210 * www.mar-con.com



Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina

PixAural, Inc.

Office: (615) 584-8634 * Email: info@meyermarketing.com

Florida

Meyer Marketing, Inc.

Office: 561-795-0808 or 800-FL-AUDIO

Email: info@meyermarketing.com

Metro New York

NFS Communications Inc. / Paul Friedman

Office: (914) 772-2167 * www.nfscom.com

Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island

D. Dalzell & Company

Office: (401) 861-3218 * Email: liveaudio@mac.com

Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and southern New Jersey

Lienau AV Associates, Inc.

Office: (401) 995-6011 * Email: eric@LienauAV.com

Previously Announced Firms Covering the Western U.S. Include:

The SG Group - California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii

H.C. Garrison Company - Washington, Oregon, Northwest Idaho, Western Montana

Warman Marketing - Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Southeast Idao, Eastern Montana

Visit vueaudio.com/about/sales-reps for more detailed information.