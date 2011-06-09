Almo Names Three Vice Presidents

Almo Professional AV has announced the promotion of three employees to vice president positions within its professional audio/visual division. Melody Craigmyle has been named vice president of marketing, and John Riley and Steve Stacy are now vice presidents of sales in the Eastern and Western regions respectively.

According to Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO at Almo, all three have made significant contributions to the growth of the division.

“Melody has established the Almo Pro AV brand in the commercial market and has made our E4 training and networking events the de facto standard in the commercial market,” said Taylor. “She also works tirelessly to provide partners with opportunities to advance their careers and has helped Almo become the industry’s education distributor.”

“John and Steve manage Almo’s entire sales force, including the hiring and training of new sales representatives. Due to their tremendous leadership, Almo has more than doubled sales year over year, which has far outpaced the growth of the entire professional AV market. They are both industry veterans with CTS certification and they have strong relationships with our vendor partners and our customers.”

Craigmyle is responsible for creating differentiating marketing and education programs that allow Almo Professional AV’s channel partners to achieve sales success while giving them the training tools to advance their business knowledge and technical expertise. Prior to Almo Pro AV, Craigmyle was vice president of marketing for Electrograph Systems and vice president of marketing for Avatech Solutions.

A well-respected sales leader in the audiovisual industry, Riley previously served as vice president of Eastern regional sales at Electrograph Systems, and held service, tradeshow and sales engineering roles during his tenure there. While at Electrograph, Riley repeatedly earned awards for top revenue, profitability and new accounts. He is InfoComm International CTS-certified.