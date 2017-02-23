Adder Launches Professional Services Department

Adder Technology has launched a Professional Services department. Adder will deliver a suite of services that aim to reduce installation times, increase user adoption, and remove a customer’s potential exposure to risk during the product lifecycle. The Professional Services department offers a range of enhanced product warranties, tailored service level agreements, and user training programs conceived for organizations that operate 24/7/365.

“This is an exciting time for Adder Technology as we make our new range of support options available to all our customers,” said Ben Brand-Cotti, professional services manager, Adder Technology. “We design products for 24/7 operations and now also offer added assurance that guided installation, support agreements, and user training will provide. This delivers our customers with the resilience and business continuity that their critical applications require. These range of services augment our high-quality hardware and software products with tailored support services designed to meet a customer’s individual needs. The Adder tradition has always been one of engineering excellence and to manufacture products that last. These new services further demonstrate the confidence we have in all of our solutions.”

The company has developed and added this focused service following a period of growth, including projects demanding very large scale system infrastructure. “Our AdderLink Infinity product line has been widely adopted because it offers a highly resilient, IP-based KVM solution for large scale infrastructures. Customers recognize that systems utilizing standardized IP infrastructure are the best option as they look to mitigate all possible points of failure. These new services deliver an additional layer of confidence made possible by our expertise and long heritage in IP-based, high-performance KVM solutions,” said Adrian Dickens, CEO of Adder Technology.

Enhanced warranties, SLAs, and training are available to both existing and new customers.