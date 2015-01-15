Adamson Offers Blueprint AV Software Webinars

Join Adamson applications engineers Brian Fraser and Jeremiah Karni for a first glance at Blueprint AV, Adamson's new multi-use predictive software suite that operates both in the 2D and 3D realm.

Designed to provide Adamson clients with a user-defined level of detail, the software delivers extreme precision in any operating mode. Expanding on the simple and effective Adamson Shooter software, it allows users to plan their system designs.

During the webinar, system designers and technicians will learn how to build listening areas of varying levels of complexity, hang arrays, simulate response with a variety of acoustic predictive tools, and create a detailed and accurate rigging plot that can be exported to DXF files for easy transfer to the rigging team. In addition, each registered attendee will receive a free 30 day trial of the software to explore its full potential.

“The webinar will walk everyone through the process of using the software and show how simple and effective it is,” explained Fraser. “In 30 or so minutes, everyone attending will be able to see the wide variety of applications and extreme precision Blueprint AV offers the Adamson user.”

Webinars will be held at multiple times January 28-29, 2015. See below to register for an introduction to the software suite.

Wednesday, January 28:

January 28th, 2015, 8:00 am EST

January 28th, 2015, 12:00 pm EST

January 28th, 2015, 4:00 pm EST



Thursday, January 29:

January 29th, 2015, 8:00 am EST

January 29th, 2015, 12:00 pm EST

January 29th, 2015, 4:00 pm EST