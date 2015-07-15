Acoutech and HARMAN Give Sound to Billboard Latin Music Awards

For the 14th consecutive year, Acoutech of Miami provided a sound reinforcement system comprised of HARMAN’s Soundcraft Vi3000 digital consoles, JBL VERTEC line arrays and Crown I-Tech HD amplifiers for the Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Awards were held at the Bank United Center in Coral Gables, Florida and aired on the Telemundo Network, with music performances by top Latin artists including Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Daddy Yankee and more.

Part of the setup of HARMAN-powered sound reinforcement system.

Acoutech deployed a pair of Soundcraft Vi3000 digital mixing consoles, one for the FOH music mixing and one for monitor mixing. The FOH board featured 96 inputs, while the monitor console drove 16 stage mixes, plus another eight stereo hardwired in-ear mixes over MADI. In addition, Soundcraft Stageboxes fed 16 stereo wireless in-ear monitors.

“The two Soundcraft consoles shared the same I/O so we were able to distribute and manage all the signals between the consoles and the production and music trucks,” said AJ Perez, President of Acoutech.

The main PA system for the awards featured JBL VERTEC VT4889 and VT4888 line array loudspeakers, along with VT4880 arrayable subwoofers. JBL VRX932LA Constant Curvature loudspeakers were used for front fill and side fill monitoring, while SRX712M stage monitors rounded out the loudspeaker system.