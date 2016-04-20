AccuWeather Appoints Bill Boss as Director of Product Development, Display Systems and Services

AccuWeather today announced that it has appointed Bill Boss as Director of Product Development, Display Systems and Services.



Reporting directly to Ryan Ayers, Vice President of Display Systems and Services, Bill brings 30 years of experience in the meteorological industry working in sales, marketing, product management and executive roles in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific region. He has comprehensive product experience spanning multiple industry verticals including broadcast media, insurance and aviation.

Boss is most well-known in the broadcast industry from his experience in leading product and marketing for Weather Central's broadcast solutions. During his tenure, Weather Central's main weather graphics and severe weather solutions became the leading products globally with more than 600 million daily viewers.

"As Director of Product Development for Display Systems and Services, Bill's wealth of knowledge in the industry, along with his proven product development experience, will help AccuWeather identify new opportunities in our broadcast line of products and systems to continue to effectively meet the needs of our clients and partners, " said Ayers. "Bill will be instrumental in managing product solutions including AccuWeather's complete local weather system StormDirector and the revolutionary StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution for all aspects of the broadcast presentation, from news, sports, weather, traffic, elections, live polling, social media and more."

"This is an exciting opportunity to join the AccuWeather team and the timing could not be better," said Boss. "The introduction of StormDirector at NAB 2016 offers television stations the best choice for their daily and severe weather coverage that will provide a unique, competitive advantage. I look forward to bringing my experience and understanding of broadcasters' needs together with AccuWeather's proven technology leadership to drive continued innovation."

Previously, Boss served as Director of Product Management for The Weather Company focusing on its partnership with IBM to bring advanced weather insights to business utilizing big data and analytics. He also lead the Weather Services International product initiatives focused on decision support tools for airline pilots and solutions for large P&C insurers to help mitigate losses and improve catastrophe readiness.

Prior to working with WSI, Boss was Vice President & Managing Director Asia-Pacific for The Weather Company International. Previously, he worked as an executive overseeing product, marketing, and software development activities for Weather Central, a television broadcast software, data and content company. As part of his role at Weather Central, Boss also served as Vice President of China Broadcast operations, overseeing operations in China for six years.

Boss also has experience as a broadcast meteorologist for more than 11 years in various television markets in the United States. Boss is a degreed meteorologist, co-author of a patent for the 3D presentation of wind speeds and has received the American Meteorological Society's Seal of Approval for Television Weathercasting.