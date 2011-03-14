NEC Introduces PA Series Projectors

Chicago, IL--NEC Display Solutions of America has introduced the PA600X, PA550W, PA500U and PA500X professional projectors.

The PA Series feature a new chassis that provides enhanced connectivity with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, as well as Crestron Roomview, which allows users to directly connect their projector to the managed network for monitoring and control. The series offer brightness levels ranging from 5000 to 6000 lumens and three different native resolutions.

Additionally, the four new models offer stacking capability, which allows up to four projectors to be stacked vertically or horizontally to boost the image brightness up to 24,000 lumens. With Integrated Device Technology HQVT, users can present using pixel-based, motion-adaptive de-interlacing to remove undesirable motion artifacts. Additionally, selectable ECO ModeT technology extends each projector's lamp life by up to 50 percent, while eco-conscious features like quick start (3 to 4 seconds), auto power on and direct power-off further advance the projector's lifetime.

"These advanced models provide the most connectivity and control options of any NEC multimedia projectors, from their DisplayPort input to their integrated networking capabilities," said Rich McPherson, product manager of projectors for NEC Display Solutions. "The vast amount of aptitude displayed in the new PA Series gives users what they need to effectively present day in and day out. The added bonus of security features in these projectors allows system administrators to feel at ease installing throughout a school campus or corporate headquarters, and subsequently controlling the projectors remotely."

The PA Series is equipped with a number of integrated networking functions, such as RJ45 for quick connection to the LAN and high-speed wireless, Windows Network Projector, Windows Remote Desktop, Windows Network Drive Function, and Windows Media Connection Function.