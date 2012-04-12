Extensive Video

Video Extender Tech Continues to Expand Breadth of Systems

While extending video signals may seem like a complex concept, the latest extension technology focuses on simplifying the process with less cords and components while achieving longer transmission distance and higher resolutions. Whether the application is for digital signage or campus-wide communication, video extender technology is setting the pace for what these systems are capable of. Here are some of the latest offerings.

Hall Research UH-1BT

The UH -1BT extends HDMI 1.4 or single link DVI video signal to 230 feet (70 m) using a single ICat-5E or Cat-6 cable. Video and embedded audio signals are transmitted without any compression to the remote for identical reproduction. The device features full-HD (1080p), deep-color, 3D, pass-thru EDID, and HDCP support. The UH -1BT is sold as a kit comprised of a local sender and a remote receiver, each housed in a sturdy metal enclosure.

Crestron DM-TX-201-S

The DM-TX-201-S is a DM 8G fiber transmitter and switcher that provides a convenient interface for computers and other high-resolution AV sources as part of a complete Crestron DigitalMedia system. With both HDMI and RGB inputs, the DM-TX-201-S is appropriate for use at any remote location in a boardroom, classroom, or residence to provide an input for a laptop computer, DVD player, or similar source. It connects to the head end or display location via a single multimode fiber strand. DigitalMedia 8G is the latest generation of DM, providing a one-wire transport for moving high-definition video, audio, and ethernet over low-cost twisted-pair or fiber optic cable without any compression or repeaters.

Kramer VM-114H4C

The VM -114H4C is the first digital switcher/distribution amplifier in a family of new digital switchers featuring varying output combinations. The VM -114H4C accepts two input signals, one HDMI and one DGKat (HDMI over twisted pair), and switches between these two inputs while outputting the signal selected over four identical DGKat outputs. The VM -114H4C features Kramer’s I-EDIDPro Intelligent EDID Processing, an EDID handling & processing algorithm that ensures plug-and-play operation for HDMI systems.

Atlona AT-DVI4-100SR

Atlona’s AT-DVI4-100SR DVI extender kit is a solution for remotely located DVI sources, such as computers, video codecs, and matrix switchers. The ATDVI4- 100SR provides reliable extension of full, uncompressed 48-bit video up to 350 feet at 4Kx2K resolution over a single Cat-5/6/7 cable. Featuring HDBaseT technology, the unit offers bi-directional RS-232, IR, and ethernet pass through, eliminating the need for an additional dedicated cable run for displays with on-board applications, such as Pandora and Netflix. Support for bi-directional IR and RS-232 makes the unit ideal for use with control and automation solutions.

Contemporary Research QMOD-HDSC

QMOD HDTV modulators distribute HD video, HDSDI, and digital signage facility-wide over broadband coax networks. Scalable from one to over a hundred simultaneous HDTV programs, media can be selected and received by HDTV displays. Purpose-built solutions, the QMO D-HDSC scales and formats digital signage, HD-SDI and SD-SDI video are fed directly to the QMO D-SDI, and the QMO D-HD broadcasts cable, satellite, and other HD media. All TVs can be controlled through the same coax by Display Express software.

Gefen PRO ELR Extender

The second generation Extra Long Range (ELR) Extender for HDMI from Gefen uses power over line (POL) technology. This new model, the GefenPRO ELR Extender for HDMI over Cat-5 with POL II, uses a traditional sender/receiver methodology to extend HDMI with 3DTV pass-through, IR, RS-232, ethernet and power up to 330 feet (100 m) in distance using just one Cat-5 cable. Gefen POL technology is based on the PoE (power over ethernet) standard and frees the receiver from power requirements while providing an additional five volts to power supplemental hardware, such as a switcher, splitter, or scaler to further enhance system performance.

SIIG CE-H20Z11-S1

SIIG’s HDMI over single coax extender with IR extends HDMI transmission range up to 394 feet (120 meters) in HDTV 1080p format through single coaxial cable with bi-directional IR path.

Black Box MediaCento HX

Black Box’s MediaCento HX broadcasts uncompressed HDMI from a source to four screens over Cat-x cable. It can extend 1080p video up to 130 feet and 720p/1080i up to 200 feet. For additional screen connectivity, up to 10 cascadable receivers can be daisy-chained to reach a total distance of up to 1,300 feet.

Hydraconnect HEXT-21

The HEX T-21 is an HDBaseT extender that is small in size at one by two by three inches (2.4 by 4.8 by 7.2 cm). Also, the HEX T21 requires a power supply only at the transmitter end. These two features mean that only one small box is required behind the television. The HEX T21 powers down from its standard 14 watts to nine watts when no video stream is present.

QVS VA-EXK

This Single-Cat-5e expandable solution connects dozens of displays from a single source. The transmitter provides four receiver RJ45 ports plus vga/audio loop-out port. The receiver provides two-port vga/ audio out plus daisy-chain RJ45 port. Features include a built-in mounting flange, adjustable cable EQ and gain control, and resolution up to 1,600x1,200/60 Hz. The solution connects more displays by adding more receivers (VA-EX R) or a wallplate receiver (VA-EX R-WP). The VA-EX K kit includes transmitter/receiver and universal AC power adaptors.

Extron DTP HDMI 301, DVI 301

The Extron DTP HDMI 301 and the DTP DVI 301 are long distance twisted pair extenders. The extenders transmit digital video, embedded audio, and bidirectional RS-232 and IR control signals over a single CAT 5-type cable. The transmitter and receiver sets are capable of extending 1080p/60 deep color and 1,920x1,200 up to 330 feet (100 meters). These integratorfriendly features, combined with remote powering capabilities and compact enclosure sizes, make the DTP HDMI 301 and DTP DVI 301 appropriate for providing a cost effective means of extending digital video, multi-channel audio, and bidirectional control signals in spacechallenged environments.

Adder ADDERLink LPV150

The ADDERLink LPV150 is a line powered video extender that allows users to install low cost digital signage. Designed to deliver full HD 1080p content to your screen and extend across distances of up to 500 feet, the ADDERLink LPV150 helps reduce cable clutter and is powered by a US B port.

DVI Gear DVI-7360

The model DVI-7360 is an HDCP compliant, high-speed fiber optic transport system capable of distributing high resolution HDMI or DVI signals over cable lengths up to 1,150 feet (350 meters). HDMI input signals from a source device such as a set-top box or Blu-Ray player are converted into light pulses by an optical transmitter module for transmission over two strands of fiber optic cable. On the display side, an optical receiver module converts the light pulses back to an HDMI signal for display on a monitor or projector. The DVI-7360 supports optical links using either multi-mode fiber or single-mode fiber.

Aurora DXE-CATS2

The DXE -Cat-S2 transports 1080P HDMI 48Bit color-depth, bi-directional RS-232 ,IR and ethernet to 330 feet over a Cat-5/6/7 cable. Additionally, it provides a two-port ethernet switch at both ends allowing connectivity of IP capable displays and components. All connectors are on one side of each unit, and highdensity rack mount solutions are also offered.

Covid Luxi HDMI Extender

The Luxi HDMI extender offers an in-line extension of HDMI. Supporting 3D, HDMI ethernet, and return audio, the extender is engineered using Luxi’s patent pending locking HDMI connector design. The extender virtually doubles the maximum usable HDMI cable length. A compact and flexible pigtail design offers ease of use in tight spaces.

Spatz SingleCAT

Spatz SingleCAT uses a single UTP cable. The system analyzes the cable distance and attenuation, and then applies an active biasing to achieve long transmission distances. In addition to HDMI 1.3 signals, users can transmit 10/100BaseT ethernet signals to either run IP networks in parallel or use existing IP cable for additional transmission of HD/PC high-resolution video. The system utilizes no compression, so transmission will be free of artifacts. SingleCAT incorporates an IR return channel with separate jacks for Spatz’s IR-RX and IR-DoubleTX cables.