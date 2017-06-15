A-T Unveils New Digital SmartMixer Model

Audio-Technica is launching its ATDM-0604 Digital SmartMixer. Featuring intuitive use, superior echo-canceling and flexible web remote functionality, the ATDM-0604 is a six-channel automatic mixer ideal for meetings, conferences, soft codec applications, courtroom proceedings, radio and TV broadcasts, and other applications involving the use of multiple microphones or other media inputs.

Audio-Technica’s SmartMixer technology allows channels to be mixed automatically in gate or gain sharing mode, ensuring consistent, high-quality audio output from all inputs in a setup, without the introduction of feedback, excessive ambient noise or comb filtering.