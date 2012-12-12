Flypaper Announces New Tool to Make Static Content Dynamic

- Flypaper has launched the Flypaper Connect for PHP component to keep information-based Flypaper digital signage content up to date. Flypaper Connect for PHP accesses database information via web services written in PHP to update Flypaper content, making it easier for users to keep content updated without republishing a project.
- “Flypaper Connect for PHP is a great resource for Flypaper users to create dynamic digital signage programs that are also easy to maintain,” said Don Pierson, founder and president of Flypaper Studio. “Users can access data from free web services and proprietary sources to keep their content current and their audience up to date on the latest information.”
- Flypaper Connect for PHP enables users to update digital signage content quickly by accessing a database and sending the information instantly to a digital signage display. Flypaper offers assistance for organizations that would like help creating the necessary web services or Flypaper content to use with this component.
- Flypaper Connect for PHP is the fifth component to join the bundled Flypaper Connect family. Other Flypaper Connect components include: Flypaper Connect for Google Docs, Google Calendar, CSV, .Net and Advanced Data Grid. Each Flypaper Connect component empowers users to update digital signage content using a variety of tools, without republishing Flypaper projects.
