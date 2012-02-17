Altinex Adds VGA to VGA Video Scaler

Altinex has introduced the SR208-100 VGA to VGA Video Scaler with fixed output resolution.
- The SR208-100 is designed to upscale (or down-scale) a standard PC video input to any of several popular PC/HD resolutions. In applications where there are many different input sources such as laptops interfacing with a fixed monitor or projector, the SR208-100 converts these sources to a single output resolution that is optimized for the display device.
- The new SR208-100 offers automatic scaling of all input signals. The unit outputs both VGA and HDTV resolutions. Supported resolutions include VGA (640 x 480), SVGA (800 x 600), XGA (1024 x 768), SXGA (1280 x 1024), UXGA (1600 x 1200), WXGA (1280 x 768), WSXGA (1680 x 1050), WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 480i, 480p, 576i, 576p, 720p, 1080i, and 1080p.
- In addition to scaling video, the Altinex SR208-100 has built-in setup menus that are accessible using 3 push buttons on the output side of the chassis. These menus facilitate image adjustments for color levels, contrast, brightness, output resolutions, aspect ratio, horizontal and vertical positioning, etc. Equally notable, a bypass output is provided for use with a local monitor or other device. This enables the presenter, for example, to have a personal video monitor nearby while the audience views a larger display. The bypass output is a buffered output and is equivalent to the PC input for resolution and refresh rate. The bypass output is not scaled.
- “The SR208-100 is one of those indispensable ‘Swiss Army knife’ tools that make it easy to adapt different display resolutions in today’s AV presentation environment," said Grant Cossey, Altinex’ vice president of sales. "This PC to PC scaler offers simple setup and configuration and is ideal for use with fixed resolution monitors. This is a cost effective solution to matching display resolutions, which is one of the more common challenges encountered with modern AV systems. I’m confident this unit will be well received.”
- The Altinex SR208-100 VGA to VGA Video Scaler includes a VGA cable, an external power adapter, plus three AC plug adapters. MSRP for the SR208-100 is $640. The unit is in stock and currently available.