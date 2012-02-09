Melodyne Awarded Technical Grammy

At this year's 54th annual Grammy Awards, the nod for Technical Grammy went to Celemony's Melodyne editing software.

"Melodyne has completely changed how I record music," said producer and songwriter A.R. Rahman. "With Melodyne one can seamlessly correct out-of-tune notes in a piano track, change the chords in a harmonic accompaniment after it's been recorded, or manipulate the timing within notes. The creation of music is enriched by this technology."

PreSonus Studio One integrates Melodyne so that it becomes essentially part of the program. Melodyne's editing window opens within Studio One, and edits created in Melodyne can be immediately auditioned within Studio One, without porting of files between the two programs.