StarTech Offers Wireless HD Extender Kit

StarTech.com, a manufacturer of hard-to-find connectivity parts, has released the new Wireless HD Extender Kit, which enables users to wirelessly transmit a high-definition audio and video signal from an HDMI source device to a high-definition display or projector up to 100 feet (30m) away.

The extender kit is comprised of a WHDI compliant Wireless HD transmitter unit and receiver unit, as well as an infrared remote control for added convenience. The wireless HD extender delivers full high-definition video, as well as audio and Infrared (IR), eliminating the need for an expensive cable infrastructure.

“We are excited to bring the Wireless HD Extender Kit to market, as it is able to deliver 1080p video with the same performance as a direct cable connection” said John Mardinly, Senior Product Manager for StarTech.com’s line of Audio-Video products. “WHDI is a standard that works well to deliver wireless high definition content, which is great for environments like boardrooms and classrooms where typical cabling creates clutter. Wireless HDMI is also an ideal solution for digital signage or retail POS applications where cables may get in the way of shoppers”.

Features of the new Wireless HD Extender Kit include:

· 30m/100ft maximum HD extension distance

· Includes both transmitter and receiver units

· Supports Full 1080p High-Definition video resolution (1920x1080), 7.1 digital audio

· Pure hardware design, with no software or drivers to install

MSRP for StarTech.com’s Wireless HD Extender Kit (ST121WHD) is $329.99 (USD) in the USA, $339.99 (CDN) in Canada, £307.99 (GBP excl. VAT) in the UK. The kit is available for purchase from leading technology resellers including CDW, Newegg.com, Amazon.com, PC Connection, and Insight and will also be distributed by Ingram Micro, SYNNEX, D&H, Tech Data and ASI.

Additional information on this product can be found at http://www.StarTech.com/Wireless-HD.