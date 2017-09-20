Topics

22 Miles Reviews Digital Wayfinding in Healthcare

Digital signage software and solutions provider 22 Miles has released its latest whitepaper titled "The Real Cost of Lost Patients: How digital wayfinding saves time, money and frustration."

"When a colleague and I were showing showing our Waytouch Premier to a children's hospital, their main concern when implementing interactive wayfinding was engagement and ROI,” said Kathy Isaacs, account manager at 22 Miles. “We realized that a whitepaper would address their needs. With some of our wayfinding consulting partners, and using analytics built into our software, we were able to produce a concise data driven perspective.”

To download the whitepaper and learn more about the ROI of wayfinding in medical centers, visit http://www.22miles.com/markets/healthcare-digital-signage/.