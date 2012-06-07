Mendtronix Plans New Facility in Latrobe, PA

- Mendtronix, Inc. (MTI), and its sister company, Projector Doctor, continue to expand with a new facility in Pittsburgh, PA.
- This will be the company’s third national location, with major facilities already in the San Diego and Atlanta areas.
- Plans to move forward with the Pittsburgh location were finalized in response to an influx of new business opportunities and initiatives and were supported by consistent positive growth over the last several years. Currently under construction in Latrobe, PA, part of metropolitan Pittsburgh, the building’s northeastern location allows for faster repair turnaround times and efficient distribution for densely populated and high-touch service areas such as New York, Chicago, Boston, and St. Louis. With approximately 15,000 square feet, the new facility includes a warehouse built to accommodate high volume product inventory and repairs. The added space will facilitate the company’s continued growth into new and existing AV services for the projection, digital signage, and kiosk industries.
- “The opening of Mendtronix’s Pittsburgh location is an important milestone that pushes us closer to realizing our national growth potential,” said Steve Storr, CEO of MTI and Projector Doctor. “Deciding to open the new facility is the first of many strategic changes that will be rolling out this year. We’re excited about the new benefits we are creating for current and future customers and look forward to sustained company growth as a result.”
- MTI and Projector Doctor’s Pittsburgh facility will begin operations in July. The management team expects to hire or relocate over 25 new employees over the next several months, including approximately 20 skilled technicians. The company’s cloud-based information system will immediately allow for the consistent and reliable transfer of processes and extensive knowledge base.
- “The new Pittsburgh facility will bring with it important and unique value adds, especially for our clients’ northeastern and upper mid-west customer-base. The strategic location will help to improve customer satisfaction with reduced shipping costs and distribution times,” said Todd Savitt, VP of business development for Mendtronix.
- The company’s Atlanta office was opened in 2008. With the addition of the Pittsburgh location, the company encompasses over 51,000 square feet, collectively, for its growing operations. With high-touch, reliable services and one to two-day shipping to over 90 percent of the continental U.S., Mendtronix, Inc. and Projector Doctor have the capacity to provide its full range of AV services to more clients, more effectively, and at higher volumes than ever before.