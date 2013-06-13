Free Hearing Test at InfoComm

In previous years at InfoComm I’ve seen the House Research Institute’s trailer (Booth #387) giving attendees free hearing tests. I’ve always stayed away, afraid that I didn’t need a test to tell me what I already knew: years of loud live music have wreaked havoc on my eardrums. The last thing I wanted to be reminded of is that I’ve damaged one of the most important tools in my toolbox, my hearing.

This year I sucked it up and signed up for an appointment. They give tests every 15 minutes but there is only space in the trailer for 4 people at a time. You’ll need to show up by mid-morning if you want to get your name on the list since spaces fill up pretty quickly. Also, be advised that they start on time, so don’t expect to stroll in for your scheduled appointment a couple of minutes late. The entire process takes about 10 minutes and afterwards they give you a printed report and review the results. What’s also nice is that they keep your test results on file so that at future Infocomm shows you can compare your hearing against your baseline.

When I received my test results, I was happy to learn that my hearing status is normal. I recommend stopping by and making an appointment, professionals in our industry should take advantage of this excellent free service thanks to InfoComm and Listen Technologies.