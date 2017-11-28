Verrex Opens Los Angeles Office

- Verrex has officially opened its Los Angeles office, the seventh office for the AV systems integrator and the base for the company’s California operations. Located in the northern Orange County hub of Cypress CA, the Los Angeles team will deliver Verrex’s entire AV systems integration and global managed services portfolio to the California market. Overseen by general manager Kim Henderson, Los Angeles mirrors the integrator’s East Coast global HQ including sales, engineering, project management, fabrication, quality assurance, installation, and service. The office will serve a regional, national, and international client and partner base.
- “We are excited to bring Verrex’s passion for quality, innovation, and service excellence to this market,” Henderson said. “The opportunities for growth in California within our established verticals such as finance, legal, advertising, high tech, pharma and biotech, and consumer brands coupled with new verticals in entertainment and a booming start-up segment, will no doubt make our Los Angeles office a crucial resource for clients and partners. Alongside our local team, we will continue to leverage Verrex’s global expertise and successful delivery model to provide the highest value to our clients.”
- Verrex will host an open house at its Los Angeles office in February 2018 with an invitation-only event for clients, partners, media, and manufacturers in the region. In attendance will be Verrex CEO, Thomas Berry, Jr., CTS.
- “Establishing a footprint in the heart of the sixth-largest economy in the world—California—is a necessity for our own and our client’s growth,” Berry said. “Our global model for exceptional project and service performance is equally relevant on a national scale. With Kim’s operational expertise and professional development of a talented team contributing to Verrex’s success we are poised for significant growth in 2018 and beyond.”
- Verrex’s Los Angeles office is part of the company’s global workplaces that include Mountainside NJ, Boston, Houston, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. The office is located at 11235 Knott Avenue, Suite A, Cypress, CA 90630.