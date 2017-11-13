Verrex Adds Charmaine Torruella as AV Global Managed Services Account Executive

- Charmaine Torruella has joined the Verrex as global managed services (GMS) account executive based in Mountainside, NJ. Torruella will contribute to the company’s enterprise sales initiatives by delivering Verrex’s portfolio of service, support, AV-as-a-service, remote monitoring, and staffing solutions to clients throughout the New York metro region. She joins a team led by Verrex director of global managed services, Michael Shinn.
- “Charmaine brings a wealth of knowledge and opportunity for Verrex staff, clients, and partners,” Shinn said. “She has a proven, successful track record for relationship building. We are extremely excited to add her wealth of knowledge and capabilities to our GMS offerings. I’m personally very excited to learn from her and have her as a member of the team.”
- Torruella joins Verrex with more than 20 years of experience in AV, unified communications, and digital media client service. Career highlights include business development manager at Video Corporation of America, enterprise account executive at Premiere Global Services (PGI), regional manager – New York/New Jersey at Level 3 Communications, videoconferencing account manager at AVI-SPL, and global account manager at Intercall. She holds a degree in accounting from New York City College of Technology.
- “I was looking for an environment in which I can flourish and better service my diverse network,” Torruella said. “Being a New Yorker, my clients were looking for better service and more options. Being in the technology space for 17 years, I have always heeded the clients’ words. So, I took action. At Verrex, I felt the management team had developed effective processes and a strong operations backbone that could provide the agility and flexibility to execute dynamic integration projects and service deployments.”