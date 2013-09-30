BTX Transforms Video Control Room at Brooklyn Academy of Music

BTX Technologies’ ProBlox and custom panels from its Pro Plates and Panels division, have been supplied to Brooklyn Academy of Music’s (BAM’s) new Fisher performance space by AbelCine—a leading production equipment and service provider that has recently expanded into system integration. The BTX ProBlox connectors and panels were installed to create greater flexibility for the institution’s video control room by designing a system that can be rapidly mounted and easily transported to different locations within the facility.

Designed as an intimate and flexible non-proscenium performance option for both emerging and established artists, the BAM Fisher provides a 250-seat performance space, rehearsal studio, classroom, workshop, and office area for departmental and performing arts staff. Its video control room—which provides lighting, sound, and other resources for presentations such as computers for special effects—required a complete video control system that could be easily mounted and dismantled in order to adapt rapidly to the requirements of different programs. To connect and disconnect the video infrastructure quickly, AbelCine turned to BTX’s ProBlox and custom panels, which enable fast, simple setups and tear-downs in applications such as remote broadcasting, rental, rack staging, corporate settings, and podiums.

Built to bundle numerous signals by combining 16 coax and 26 audio/data/control contacts in a single connector, the ProBlox multiconnector system enables integrators and installers to gain greater cost-effectiveness and efficiency in the field. Constructed from rugged and durable components, the system is custom-configurable, field-terminatable, and can be used for HDTV, video, VGA, analog/digital audio, control signals, or DC power fed to a single location. By reducing the number of individual connectors, ProBlox eliminates clutter, offers a clean, professional, and finished look and makes quick connections a reality. For further customization to complement any setting, BTX’s custom panels are available as standard anodized aluminum wall plates and panels, laminated aluminum color wall plates, formed anodized aluminum plates, and anti-bowing flanged heavy-duty panels. The stylish plates feature a unique two-layer laminate over the aluminum that can be engraved.

“We are seeing more and more venues where video was never a part of the everyday plan but is suddenly required, making connectivity requirements much more demanding,” said Jonathan Epner, director of strategic accounts at AbelCine. “By using BTX’s ProBlox and custom panels, we were able to offer a solution for the BAM Fisher where user interaction is minimal, thus eliminating the complications associated with connecting equipment on-the-fly. The result is a modular system that can be dismantled, moved, and reassembled with minimal time and effort.”

“Our new BAM Fisher hosts a wide range of events that carry different video requirements,” said Ben Cohen, manager of digital media and video production, BAM. “As a result, time is of essence for our technical staff members that need to reconfigure our video control room rapidly to meet the specific needs of every performance we produce. Using the solution provided by BTX, we are able to store, set up, and connect our video systems easily, resulting in flawless video support for our programs without sacrificing time, costs, or room space.”