Multicom Hires Paul Lindstrom as Controller

- Multicom, Inc., an audiovisual manufacturer and stocking distributor, has hired Paul Lindstrom as Controller. Lindstrom will lead a team of accounting, administrative, human resources, and purchasing specialists based out of the company’s Orlando, FL headquarters.
- Prior to joining Multicom, Lindstrom has had numerous leadership roles with over 20 years of experience as controller for various corporations. Using his degree in accounting, Lindstrom worked his way up from a staff accountant to controller at a container manufacturing company in the early 1990s. By 2003, Lindstrom was the controller and operations manager at a prominent distributor of printing supplies and equipment, where he handled multiple tasks including human resources and integrating newly purchased companies into a unified systems-controlled environment.
- “Paul’s extensive experience will be a huge asset for Multicom going forward,” said Sherman Miller, president and CEO of Multicom. “An outside-the-box thinker, Paul’s energy and creative thinking will be a welcome addition to our staff.”
- “Multicom and I share a common vision for the future; where Multicom continues to innovate and lead the way in the development and distribution of new network products and solutions,” added Lindstrom. “It’s a privilege to be a part of such a dynamic company.”