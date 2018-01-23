L-Acoustics Names Michael Palmer Head North American Sales

- To position itself for continued success, L-Acoustics has expanded its North American sales team and appointed Michael Palmer to the new post of head of sales.
- Palmer comes to L-Acoustics from Allen & Heath, where he spent the past 11 years steering the British console maker through a growth period as U.S. national sales manager, and ultimately, vice president of sales. Domestic sales and marketing positions with both Turbosound and Radian Audio Engineering further round out his solid résumé as an industry veteran.
- In his new role with L-Acoustics, Palmer is overseeing all aspects of sales throughout North America. Working closely with the manufacturer’s sales managers and regional sales managers, he also liaises with L-Acoustics’ installation and touring applications teams, as well as key consultants, contractors, and concert/event production companies.
- “L-Acoustics has experienced an impressive period of growth in North America in partnership with our Certified Provider network,” said L-Acoustics North America CEO Laurent Vaissié. “We reached the point where it was crucial to bring on a dedicated sales leader to guide our talented sales team and providers to the next level while we continue to strengthen logistics, marketing, and applications support for our clients. Michael represented the right combination of industry knowledge, passion, mentorship, and result-driven character that we were looking for. We’re glad that he joins the team at this exciting time of growth for our company and look forward to his leadership as we reach for our next milestones.
- L-Acoustics international business development director Jochen Frohn, who is responsible for the sales, development, and coordination of the company’s business worldwide, also enthusiastically welcomes Palmer to the team. “During Michael’s tenure with Allen & Heath, he led them through an impressive era of growth, much like we’ve enjoyed,” he said. “His many experiences with a wide array of installation markets—houses of worship, performing arts centers, educational institutions, sporting venues, and other facilities—combined with his connections in the corporate rental and touring markets give him a wealth of valuable insight, and we’re already seeing the benefit of his sales management strategies here at L-Acoustics.”
- “L-Acoustics is an iconic, industry-leading loudspeaker manufacturer and I am honored to be part of their amazing team,” Palmer said. “The constant investment in manufacturing and innovative technologies at L-Acoustics have long been the brand’s hallmark, and I look forward to joining the team of passionate people who perpetuate the company’s growth.”