High Output Hires Director to Expand AV Systems Integration

- High Output, a New England supplier of services and equipment for the entertainment industry, has appointed Chad Pierce as director of systems integration for audiovisual environments.
- Pierce’s primary responsibilities will be to direct the organization’s audiovisual integration team and expand its reach to a broader range of systems clientele. He will use his expertise to maintain High Output’s culture of unwavering commitment to its clients, and its focus on new, cutting-edge technology.
- The addition of this new role allows High Output to increase the scope of its audiovisual services. High Output president and co-founder John Cini stated, “Chad’s arrival expands our existing capabilities and allows us to offer even more solutions to create best-in-class facilities for our clients.”
- Pierce brings a wealth of AV experience to his role at High Output. He has managed audiovisual systems integrations accounts for more than 15 years, with positions at Snader and Associates, Diversified Systems, and most recently, HB Communications. “Leading this division of the High Output team is an opportunity of a lifetime,” Pierce said. “This is a very exciting time in this unique industry, and we are positioned well to accomplish some great things together.”