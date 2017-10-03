Fulcrum Acoustic Names Jon Sager Western Regional Sales Manager

- Fulcrum Acoustic has appointed Jon Sager to the newly created position of Western U.S. regional sales manager. He will focus on leading Fulcrum Acoustic sales in the Rocky Mountain, West Coast, and Pacific Northwest territories, supervising Fulcrum's independent sales rep firms in the region. The appointment comes as Fulcrum is experiencing a significant upswing in brand recognition and product sales in key markets.
- An industry veteran with extensive senior management experience in the professional audio industry, Sager joins Fulcrum after serving as JBL Professional's engineered sound product manager for more than a decade. Previously, he held sales management positions with QSC Audio, EAW, Electro-Voice, and Mark IV Audio.
- "Jon brings a tremendous amount of sales and market management expertise to Fulcrum," said president and co-founder Stephen Siegel. "We are absolutely thrilled to have him managing our sales west of the Rockies where we see significant opportunity for growth.
- “I've had the pleasure of knowing Jon since the early nineties and working with him in the past. In fact, it was Jon who first introduced me to Fulcrum's co-founder David Gunness. His addition is a key component in our growth plan, which includes enhancing manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure, fine-tuning our sales rep force, and innovating to help customers solve audio problems and achieve superior results."
- "I have known many members of the Fulcrum team for years, and have been impressed by the company's culture of innovation and customer support," Sager said. "I look forward to working alongside them to assist their growth. Fulcrum is a company with a very bright future and I'm truly excited to be a part of it."