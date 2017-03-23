Diversified Named Cisco Enterprise Networks Architecture Specialist

- Supporting the expanding role of solutions that leverage the intelligence of the enterprise networks, Diversified has achieved the Advanced Enterprise Networks Architecture Specialization from Cisco. This achievement recognizes that Diversified has fulfilled the training requirements to sell, design, and deploy comprehensive Cisco enterprise networks architecture solutions.
- As a Cisco Advanced Enterprise Networks Architecture Specialized Partner, Diversified has invested in the training required to deliver differentiated business value through the foundation of network architecture. These partners work with new and existing technologies to align components of this architecture with customers’ strategic goals, helping transform business processes, boost organizational efficiency, and accelerate the time to market.
- “Diversified has always been a market leader in innovative technology,” said Stephen Jenkins, director of operations. “As our lines of business have shifted dramatically to IT-centric solutions, we felt it was essential to offer these advanced services to our clients across all markets. I am extremely proud of our team for demonstrating this level of expertise in having achieved this recognition and am pleased to be able to provide our clients with a comprehensive, reliable enterprise infrastructure.”