Atlona Hosts ‘Launch & Learn’ Events for Partners

- As Atlona prepares to celebrate its 15th year in business, the company is hosting a series of “Launch & Learn” events for partners, including distributors and systems integrators. The goal of each event is to bring attendees up to speed on how the company’s developments are addressing industry trends, including AV over IP and networked control.
- The first event, which took place October 19-20 at Atlona’s international headquarters near Zurich, Switzerland, offered two educational tracks: Networked AV and Modern Meeting Spaces. Attendees from 50 companies were provided with hands-on demonstrations of Atlona’s now-shipping OmniStream AV over IP and Velocity networked control platforms, along with case studies on early installations. The event was rounded out with informative Q&A sessions, social activities, and a long-term product development roadmap.
- Additional Launch & Learn events are expected in 2018.