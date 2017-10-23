ATEN Wins Taiwan Excellence Awards for Pro AV Products

- ATEN’s VM3200 32x32 Modular Matrix Switch, CV211 Laptop USB Console Crash Cart Adapter, CS1924 4-Port USB 3.0 4K DisplayPort KVMP Switch, and US7220 Thunderbolt 2 Sharing Switch have all won the 2018 Taiwan Excellence Awards for their innovation.
- The Taiwan Excellence Award is an official accolade presented by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) of Taiwan and is the highest honor available to products that encapsulate the quality of “innovalue.” These products are selected due to their excellence in R&D, design, quality, marketing, and manufacturing. According to the MOEA, 1,209 products from 578 companies participated in the selection process this year.
- “There was 10 percent increase in the number of candidates for the Taiwan Excellence Award this year, meaning the competition was even more intense,” said Kevin Chen, president of ATEN International. “Our commitment to our partners and customers to put innovation first has not only allowed us to break our own record, but also to demonstrate our technology leadership in the KVM, pro AV, and consumer USB products areas all at once.”