Analog Way Appoints Valérie Gérôme Global Communications Manager

- Analog Way has appointed Valérie Gérôme its global communications manager. In this role, she will support Analog Way’s growth by translating new business strategy into global communications activities to raise awareness of the company and its products and services. She will oversee the communications activities from the company’s headquarters near Paris, France, where she is based, along with the American and Asian- Pacific headquarters. She will report to Philippe Vitali, Analog Way’s marketing and communications director.
- Gérôme previously worked for more than 20 years at Ericsson, where she held
- various positions in the corporate, internal, and customer communication fields. She gained an in-depth experience of business-to-business communications in a rapidly evolving high-technology sector through a variety of channels including web and social media, exhibitions and events, and media relations. She holds a Master’s degree in communication from the Paris Sorbonne University.
- “We are very pleased to welcome Valérie to Analog Way,” Vitali said. “She brings a really strong and unique expertise that will be extremely valuable in strengthening our brand as well as promoting the development of new activities and products that will be offered in the years to come.”