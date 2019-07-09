Zero-trust strategies: Rethinking the security perimeter for higher ed (EdScoop)

"The unique openness of IT environments at higher education institutions challenges CIOs to protect against cyberthreats at a number of layers, whether it be applications, data servers or the network. In a new podcast, experts discuss ways to keep information accessible, but still improve security."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Zero-trust strategies can strike the right balance to keep higher ed data secure but accessible. This podcast takes a conversational deep-dive into the topic. If this is an area you need to know more about (and it likely is), don't miss this.