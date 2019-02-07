The What: ZeeVee is introducing the ZyPerMX2, a two-channel IP encoder for distributing two independent HD sources over IP networks employing 1GB or faster switches.

ZeeVee unveils ZyPerMX2 two-channel IP encoder

The What Else: The new ZyPerMX2 encodes and distributes HD video content up to 1080p @ 60Hz and supports both multicast and unicast UDP and RTP encoding, making it a cost-effective solution for most corporate and commercial HD video-over-IP applications.

Integrators and end users can communicate directly with the encoder using the built-in web server that provides full access to configuration parameters, control, and other features. Once connected to the network, the IP settings on the encoder can be configured automatically by a DHCP server or can be entered manually in static mode.

The ZyPerMX2 can also pass through up to four channels of embedded audio in Linear PCM, MPEG-1 Audio Layer 2, and other formats, making it a suitable AV distribution solution for churches, stadiums, and other public venues that need an affordable long-distance audio solution.

Built-in POE capability provides the option to eliminate the need for additional remote electrical outlets to complete projects.

The Bottom Line: The ZyPerMX2-4-MX, capable of supporting four HLS streams, is available now for a MSRP of $1,905 US. The ZyPerMX2-100-MX, which supports up to 100 HLS streams, is also available for a MSRP of $2,858 US. The ZyPerMX-4-MX can also be upgraded to a 100-MX via the ZyPerMX2-Key, which carries a MSRP of $953 US.