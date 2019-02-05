ZeeVee, NETGEAR Launch Ethernet Switch with Integrated HDMI Connectivity

The What: ZeeVee (Stand 10-S130) has introduced a plugin module to enable Ethernet switches to integrate HDMI connectivity for video sources, including the capacity to distribute uncompressed 4K/UHD and HDR content.

The What Else: Utilizing ZeeVee ZyPer4K technology in conjunction with the 96-port NETGEAR 10G M4300-96X Modular Managed Ethernet switch, the new ZeeVee module benefits integrators and end users by enabling increased options for customization, reducing cost, lowering power consumption, and simplifying installation and deployment of large IP-based video networks.

The new ZeeVee ZyPer4K HDMI Module, developed in collaboration with NETGEAR and the SDVoE Alliance, plugs into the NETGEAR switch chassis, providing a robust solution for industrial, commercial, and residential applications. Each ZeeVee module accommodates up to four HDMI sources; multiple modules may be used in the same switch. The NETGEAR switch requires just two units of rack space, presenting a compact and efficient solution to customers.

“We are proud to continue our close relationship with NETGEAR and the SDVoE Alliance to, for the first time, enable HDMI source connectivity to an Ethernet switch,” said Bob Michaels, CEO, ZeeVee. “This combination of IT and AV at the integrated product level, rather than purely at the infrastructure level, will promote the wider adoption of next generation communications systems.”

“NETGEAR sees the product pairing of our switch and the ZeeVee ZyPer4K HDMI Module as a significant transformation of the AVoIP experience,” said Richard Jonker, vice president of SMB product line management for NETGEAR. “It not only more firmly solidifies the much-talked-about convergence between AV and IT, but makes these systems easier to install and more cost-effective than ever before.”

As with other SDVoE components, the switch accommodates symmetric input/output configurations such as 48x48, as well as asymmetric solutions such as 10x86, 24x72, etc. The modular design of the switch allows reconfiguration of inputs and outputs should system requirements change.

“While we see the matrix switch as obsolete, its customizability is a valuable feature we can learn from as we move to a standards-based, interoperable Ethernet infrastructure for AV distribution,” said Justin Kennington, SDVoE Alliance president. “NETGEAR took the first step by creating the affordable modular Ethernet switch, and we are not surprised that SDVoE Alliance co-founder ZeeVee added its pro AV expertise to jump to the forefront of the exciting new product category.”

The Bottom Line: The ZeeVee ZyPer4K HDMI Module works natively with the NETGEAR M4300-96X Modular Managed Switch, which is preconfigured for true AV and multicast Zero Touch network configuration. It also allows designers, integrators, or users to select the combination of HDMI, copper, PoE+, and fiber M4300-96X port expansion cards that suit system requirements, connect cables from sources or decoder-equipped displays, and switch on the power.

The ZyPer4K HDMI Module will be available from ZeeVee in Summer 2019. ZeeVee, an authorized NETGEAR reseller, already offers the NETGEAR M4300-96X.