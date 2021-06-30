ZeeVee Enhances Encoder-Decoder Line

The What: ZeeVee is introducing the ZyPer4K-XS, smaller-footprint encoder and decoder models with the performance of its premier SDVoE and AVoIP signal distribution solutions.

The What Else: The ZyPer4K-XS platform allows for the distribution and switching of uncompressed 720p, 1080p HD, Ultra HD, and 4K resolution content, audio, and control via off-the-shelf 10Gb Ethernet switches. Its IP-based architecture enables the switching from one source to another without any frame loss, even at 4K resolutions. It also offers a 1GB utility port and USB human interface device class (USB HID) support for devices such as keyboards, mice, game controllers, and alphanumeric displays.

In addition to their reduced form factor, these encoders and decoders offer extra features including lightweight and durable chassis that enable them to be placed virtually anywhere. Built-in support for 10Gb Power over Ethernet (PoE) enables the delivery of both data and power throughout an IP network over ethernet cables, allowing for a clean and efficient deployment. Fanless thermal management keeps the units from overheating without generating distracting sound.

The Bottom Line: ZyPer4K-XS is engineered for space-constrained and noise-sensitive environments for corporate, higher education, performing arts, yacht and government applications, among others.