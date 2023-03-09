YCD Multimedia, Telecine RAMP Up Digital Signage for Financial Institutions

Digital signage partners Telecine and YCD Multimedia (opens in new tab) unveiled a new all-inclusive financial institution package called RAMP Up! Telecine and YCD Multimedia will offer RAMP Up! to banks, and financial institutions looking to enhance the customer experience. This strategic partnership aligns content with a powerful platform for digital signage applications well-suited for financial institutions.

RAMP Up! is a branded Financial News Television Channel with a bank’s name and logo on the screen. By utilizing a digital signage network, a bank's customer sees up-to-the-moment news when they enter the building. Content updates happen automatically throughout the day with no further required from the end user. It’s co-branded content with Bloomberg News.

“In today’s modern banking scene, customers are primarily utilizing online banking," explained David Defelici, vice president of business development for Telecine. "But what about those patrons that need to come into your branch to transact business? This RAMP Up! collaboration with YCD makes branch communications easy, and effective with content that’s fresh, and branded for your institution. RAMP Up! allows for your commercials to play alongside trusted and compliant Bloomberg News. This package is meant for banking tech managers to 'set it and forget it.'”

“This platform and content combo offers such a simplified way to offer fully curated content with our CMS platform which was purpose-built for advertising and communications," said Ido Aviram, general manager for YCD Multimedia. "You can upload new content, create clips and campaigns, edit them, get them approved by management, and distributed quite effortlessly. That’s the beauty of RAMP Up! Your commercials and the Bloomberg News content can be easily deployed regionally or across any number of branches. Our goal is to inform, educate, and engage your clientele with a platform that offers possibilities and scalability."